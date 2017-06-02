BC-BBO--Major League Linescores, 1st Ld-Writethru,0381

Thursday's Major League Linescores



By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 000 000—0 3 3 Cleveland 001 004 30x—8 9 0

Cotton, Axford (6), J.Smith (7) and Phegley; Kluber, B.Shaw (7), Goody (8), Salazar (9) and R.Perez. W_Kluber 4-2. L_Cotton 3-6.

___

Boston 010 000 004—5 9 0 Baltimore 200 104 00x—7 10 1

Rodriguez, Boyer (6), Abad (8) and Vazquez; Miley, Wright (8), Hart (9) and Joseph. W_Miley 2-3. L_Rodriguez 4-2. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr.. Baltimore, Jones, Trumbo, Davis, Schoop.

___

New York 410 200 203—12 15 0 Toronto 000 000 110— 2 7 1

Sabathia, Green (7) and Sanchez; Estrada, Campos (4), Howell (7), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Sabathia 6-2. L_Estrada 4-3. HRs_New York, Sanchez 2. Toronto, Carrera, Morales.

___

Minnesota 010 000 003—4 8 0 Los Angeles 000 001 010—2 9 2

Mejia, Duffey (7), Rogers (8), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro; Meyer, Middleton (7), Hernandez (8), Alvarez (9), Norris (9) and Maldonado. W_Rogers 3-1. L_Alvarez 0-2. Sv_Kintzler (14). HRs_Minnesota, Sano. Los Angeles, Calhoun 2.

___

INTERLEAGUE Colorado 041 010 000—6 9 0 Seattle 010 100 100—3 9 0

Freeland, Rusin (7), McGee (8), Holland (9) and Wolters; Gallardo, Lawrence (4), Zych (9) and Ruiz. W_Freeland 6-3. L_Gallardo 2-6. Sv_Holland (20). HRs_Colorado, Arenado, Reynolds. Seattle, Heredia.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 001 100 000—2 11 0 New York 000 000 010—1 4 1

Anderson, J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Bandy; Wheeler, Blevins (7), Salas (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Anderson 4-1. L_Wheeler 3-3. Sv_Knebel (4). HRs_New York, Flores.

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 5 0 St. Louis 020 000 00x—2 9 0

McCarthy, Fields (5), Romo (6), Dayton (6), Morrow (8) and A.Barnes; Wainwright, Bowman (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9) and Molina. W_Wainwright 6-3. L_McCarthy 5-2. Sv_Oh (13). HRs_St. Louis, Wainwright.

___

Arizona 000 001 020—3 6 1 Miami 002 000 000—2 5 1

Greinke, Chafin (8), Bradley (8), Rodney (9) and Mathis, Herrmann; Locke, Phelps (6), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (8), Garcia (9) and Realmuto. W_Greinke 7-3. L_Barraclough 1-1. Sv_Rodney (14).