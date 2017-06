TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Boling Kindergarten (柏齡幼兒園) on Taipei's Beian Road has been completely inundated with flood waters and emergency rescue personnel has been dispatched to the scene.

The school's students, faculty and staff have been temporarily relocated to nearby Jiantan Temple. As of the time of reporting, 31 students had been picked up by their parents, while 22 children were still waiting to be taken home.