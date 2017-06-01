Torrential rain closes down Taipei Songshan Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Extreme torrential rain Friday forced the closure of Taipei Songshan Airport as well as the airports on the offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu, while shoppers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had to contend with leaks and flooding at Terminal Two.

The excessive rain caused widespread flooding across Northern Taiwan, with schools and offices along the coast closing and rising water causing problems for traffic.

At around 10 a.m., the authorities announced that Taipei Songshan Airport would close for an indeterminate time and no flights would land or take off. The airport is mainly in use for Asian destinations, in China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. Approaching planes were told to divert to Taichung or Kaohsiung if needed, reports said.

The airports on the islands of Kinmen and Matsu close to the coast of China’s province of Fujian were also closed.

While flights were still operating out of and into Taiwan’s busiest airport at Taoyuan, the weather was also having an impact, with between 19 and 37 flights being rescheduled, having to wait on the tarmac, or being diverted to Kaohsiung, reports said.

Around 11 a.m., cleaning crews were told to head for Terminal Two, where souvenir and tax-free shops were threatened by flooding. The water was reportedly entering through a leak in the roof at the recently inaugurated airport Mass Rapid Transit station. The problem was put right by 11:50 a.m., reports said.

The airport also prepared anti-flooding equipment and more than 3,000 sandbags to prevent flooding of low-lying areas such as underground carparks.

Rail traffic in several directions was also affected by the rains during the morning, with flooded tracks recorded in Qidu near Keelung, which interrupted trains to and from the East Coast, and in Yingge, New Taipei City, where trains in both directions between North and Central Taiwan were forced to use the same track. By 1 p.m., rail traffic in both locations was possible again, though trains would reduce speed, the rail company said.