As NYPD trained on mental illness, a call ended in shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A murder charge against an officer who shot a bat-wielding woman with schizophrenia is putting a spotlight on how the New York Police Department prepares officers to handle the mentally ill.

The department started giving officers new, specialized training a year before Sgt. Hugh Barry shot Deborah Danner last October. But Barry never got the training.

The NYPD says it's trying to extend the training as widely and quickly as possible. So far, it has reached about 5,800 of the department's 35,000 officers. Since Danner's death, the department has been focusing on training sergeants and other higher-ranking officers.

Mental health advocates and a city police watchdog group have praised the program. But they also have said it needs to be better implemented, particularly in getting trained officers where they're needed.