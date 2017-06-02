  1. Home
  2. World

As NYPD trained on mental illness, a call ended in shooting

By COLLEEN LONG and JENNIFER PELTZ , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/02 12:48

FILE- In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, New York City Police Officer Lamont Edwards talks to actor Nathan Purdee during a Crisis Interv

FILE- In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, Sgt. Cecilia Luckie, left, talks actress Erin Shields, off a ledge during a Crisis Intervention

FILE- In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, officers Officer Yani Suri, left, and Dario Henriquez, right, talk to actors Jaimie Kelton, cen

FILE- In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, Sgt. Cecilia Luckie tries to talk actress Erin Shields, not in photo, off a ledge during a Cris

FILE- In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, officers Danny Lora, right, and Maryan Soliman assist actor Grant Cooper during a Crisis Interv

NEW YORK (AP) — A murder charge against an officer who shot a bat-wielding woman with schizophrenia is putting a spotlight on how the New York Police Department prepares officers to handle the mentally ill.

The department started giving officers new, specialized training a year before Sgt. Hugh Barry shot Deborah Danner last October. But Barry never got the training.

The NYPD says it's trying to extend the training as widely and quickly as possible. So far, it has reached about 5,800 of the department's 35,000 officers. Since Danner's death, the department has been focusing on training sergeants and other higher-ranking officers.

Mental health advocates and a city police watchdog group have praised the program. But they also have said it needs to be better implemented, particularly in getting trained officers where they're needed.