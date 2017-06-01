Weekend Events

Flea Markets

Gogoro Wonderland will host a second-hand flea market this Saturday, 3-9. Vendors including New Balance, Sense 30, and S Eyes will attend with name brand second hand goods as well as individual stalls.

Live Music

The National Symphony Orchestra specially presents French Folics Friday evening. Contemporary French style music, directed by Chin Chao-lin, with Alexandre Kantorow on piano.

Award-winning duo Tulbus Mangququ and the Bunun Warriors are to play this Sunday at The Wall. Their music is described and loved as pure Bunan (布農族) music. The group does not use electronics to arrange their music nor sample any sounds, emphasizing instead traditional Bunan harmonies and chanting techniques. Early bird tickets are NT$400 (USD$13), NT$500 at the door, and NT$250 for those with an aboriginal ID.

Exhibition

The Stylish Classic Car Auction and Exhibition Sale will be held at the Taipei Marriott Hotel this Sunday beginning at 2. The e-catalogue can be viewed here.