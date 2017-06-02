AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, a man uses an umbrella during the first snow of the season in El Alto, Bolivia. Bolivia's Aymara i
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Gladiz Zuniga holds a photograph of her father, soccer fan Jose Zuniga, during his burial in Teguc
In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo, Argentina's new soccer coach Jorge Sampaoli is presented to the media in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, Victor Mareco of Paraguay's Sol de America, left, fights for the ball with Venezuela's Estudiant
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 1989 file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega waves to the press after a state council meeting at the presidenti
In this Tuesday, May, 30, 2017 photo, a woman selling newspapers reads about the death of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Nor
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, Anti-narcotic Police Commander Gen. Jose Mendoza throws leaflets from a helicopter over Apartado
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, fireworks launched by anti-government demonstrators explode near government forces in Caracas, V
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, a demonstrator wounded during clashes with security forces is carried away on a motorcycle in Ca
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, anti-government protesters clash with police during a march towards the Ombudsman's Office in prote
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, a man carries a weeping boy away from clashes with security forces during an opposition march towar
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photo, a youth climbs a flag pole to repair the rope, at his school in Havana, Cuba. With its economy i
In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo, party militants working at a campaign rally for Delfina Gomez, Mexico State gubernatorial candidate
In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo combo, Chivas' Jose Vazquez does a back flip after scoring his team's second goal against Tigres, du
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer leaves the stage during the Brazil Investment Forum 2017 in Sao Pa
In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo, demonstrators, one carrying a stop sign, clash with police during a strike demanding the governme
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.
Panama's former dictator, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega, died at age 83 after spending most of the final decades of his life in prison.
Four soccer fans were killed at a stadium in Honduras' capital after people tried to force their way into a game and stampeded in panic when police fired tear gas. In Mexico, Chivas soccer player Jose Vazquez celebrated his goal against Tigres with a back flip as his team won the match and the championship 2-1. Jorge Sampaoli took over as coach of Argentina's national soccer team, facing the challenge of restoring the confidence of fans.
In yet another week of demonstrations blaming Venezuela's president for triple-digest inflation, food shortages and high crime, protesters threw fireworks and carried away their injured during battles with security forces. In Chile, protesters clashed with soldiers while demanding the government overhaul education funding.
The union representing Brazil's federal police investigators expressed concerns about how probes into government corruption will be handled by the newly named justice minister, a personal friend of President Michel Temer, who himself is under investigation.
Residents of El Alto, Bolivia, braved the first snow of the season. In Cuba's capital, the Caribbean sun shone on a youth climbing his school's flag pole to repair the rope.
Colombian anti-narcotic police used a helicopter to scatter leaflets over a town asking for tips on the locations of coca labs, information on leaders of Colombia's largest crime gang and help in finding criminals who have killed police officers.
Supporters of Delfina Gomez, who is running for governor of Mexico State for the leftist Morena party, rallied ahead of Sunday's election in hopes of unseating the Institutional Revolutionary Party led by President Enrique Pena Nieto.
___
This photo gallery was curated by photographer Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo