BREAKING NEWS: CWB issues extremely torrential rain advisory for New Taipei and Keelung

BREAKING NEWS: The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued an extremely torrential rain advisory for New Taipei City and Keelung, an extremely heavy rain advisory for 18 cities and counties, a torrential rain advisory for five counties, and a heavy rain advisory for five counties.

New Taipei's city government has announced heavy flooding in 43 locations in the city's Danshui, Sanzhi, Shimen, Jinshan and Wanli districts, as of 8:30 a.m.

As of 12:00 p.m. today, accumulated precipitation in districts of New Taipei was 635 mm in Sanzhi, 622 mm in Shimen, 560 mm in Jinshan, 417 in Wanli, and 360 mm in Tamsui. Some schools in Shimen, Jinshan, Wanli and Sanshi have closed, according to city officials.

Meanwhile in Taipei City, accumulated precipitation has reached 343 mm in Beitou and 317 mm in Shilin.

Flights at the Songshan Airport have been suspended due to heavy rain according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA). Flights are also being affected at Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan's main international airport.