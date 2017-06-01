Hot air balloon business heating up in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan and Hsinchu will be hosting even bigger hot air balloon spectacles this summer.

Inspired by Taitung's International Hot Air Balloon Festival, especially as a tourist attraction, Hsinchu and Taoyuan are now hosting their own extravaganzas.

Last year's Hot Air Balloon Carnival in Taoyuan was such a success that officials decided yesterday to host the festival again. The festival will be held at the Shimen Reservoir (石門水庫) June 17-25.

To make the hot balloon experience more accessible, the organizers decided to kick-off the festival in a popular arts plaza. Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) is particularly excited about launching the balloons inside the city:

Watching hot balloons inside an urban landscape is a rare sight. Watching the balloons weave through tall buildings and reflect off their glass will add to hot air balloon’s magnificent appearance.

To give as many people as possible a chance to experience a ride in the sky, the festival will last longer this year, from 4 to 9 days. Spectators can register online beginning June 12 at 10 am for a chance to ride, NT$500 per person and 20 percent off for Taoyuan residents. Each ride will be 5-7 minutes.

Yoda and Darth Vader shaped balloons headline the Festival. This will be the first hot air balloon design exhibition in northern Taiwan. The balloons will also take evening flights, paired with lights and music festivals for a unique aesthetic experience.

Hsinchu will host a two day festival this summer, July 29 and 30, at The Grasslands (清清草原). The Grasslands is one of Taiwan’s hidden natural gems and also home to northern Taiwan’s longest stone slides. Visitors are invited to "first slide down, and then go up" at the festival.

7,000 people attended the festival last year, with some even camping overnight for a spot in line. Festival organizers are excited to accommodate for more this year.