'Rain bomb' causes flooding in parts of northern Taiwan

Taipei, June 2 -- Parts of the northern city of New Taipei were flooded Friday as a hovering front and southwesterly airstream dumped heavy rain across Taiwan.



As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, flooding had been reported in 43 locations in the city's Danshui, Sanzhi, Shimen, Jinshan and Wanli districts, the city government said.



Some schools in Shimen, Jinshan, Wanli and Sanzhi districts have also been closed, it said.



The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warned Friday that the moist weather system will bring downpours all over Taiwan, with torrential rain or extremely torrential rain likely on the northern coast.



Torrential rain is defined as accumulated rainfall of 350 mm or more within 24 hours, while extremely torrential rain means accumulated rainfall of 500 mm or more over a 24-hour period.



As of 8:10 a.m. Friday, the accumulated precipitation in districts of New Taipei was 444 mm in Shimen, 428 mm in Sanzhi, 372 mm in Jinshan and 281 mm in Wanli, according to CWB data.



Also on Friday, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said that in addition to the New Taipei areas that had already flooded, parts of Keelung, namely Zhongshan, Jenai and Xinyi districts, were on a Level 1 food alert.



Zhongzheng, Anle and Nuannuan districts in Keelung, meanwhile, were on a Level 2 flood alert, the agency said.



A Level 1 alert means flooding is imminent if rain continues, while a Level 2 alert means that flooding is possible within three hours if rain continues.