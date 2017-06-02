Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei launches Philippine Food Festival for this summer

Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei will launch the “Philippine Food Festival” this summer from June 1 to 11, featuring guest chef Leopoldo Tumandao Jr from Edsa Shangri-La, Manila to let diners to taste authentic Philippine flavors and get a chance to win the grand prize in a lucky draw when they dine during the event period. Café at Far Eastern has cooperated with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, Philippine Airlines and Edsa Shangri-La, Manila to present the luxury grand prize of round-trip Taipei-Philippine business class tickets and a two-nights stay in Tower Wing Deluxe Room at Edsa Shangri-La, Manila.

The Philippines is surrounded by a beautiful sea and a vast skyline. As a result of long-term Western colonial rule, its diet combines the characteristics of Eastern and Western cultures such as Spain, the United States, Malaysia and China. The local cuisine is unique and best reflects its style and history. Spices, such as garlic, onion, tomato and lemon, are commonly seen in Philippine cuisine, giving the dishes a fresh taste, strong aroma and a colorful appearance that make it more appetizing .

The selection of dishes served throughout the event will vary. Weekday lunch at Café at Far Eastern is priced from NT$980 per person and dinner is at NT$1,080 per person. Weekend lunch is priced from NT$1,280 per person, Saturday dinner is priced from NT$1,280 per person and Sunday dinner is priced from NT$1,080 per person. Prices are subject to 10 percent service charge.