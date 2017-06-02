Wainwright hits HR, pitches 6 innings as Cardinals win 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday for a four-game split.

Wainwright (6-3) struck out six and walked two, pitching out of two-on, one-out jams in the fourth and fifth, and extending his scoreless streak to 16 1/3 innings. Matt Bowman, Trevor Rosenthal and Seung Hwan Oh pitched an inning each to complete a five-hitter. Oh threw a one-hit ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Wainwright followed Paul Dejong's second-inning single with a drive over the left-field bullpen for his 10th career homer. Wainwright has six hits and seven RBIs this season.

McCarthy (5-2) gave up seven hits in four innings, struck out six and walked one.

ROCKIES 6, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, helping Colorado stop a three-game losing streak with a win over Seattle.

Colorado closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play by jumping on Yovani Gallardo (2-6) with four runs in the second inning. Reynolds provided the big blow with a two-run homer to deep left-center field, his 14th this season. Arenado led off the third inning with his 13th home run, and the Rockies stopped Seattle's four-game winning streak.

Freeland (6-3) won for the third time in four starts despite hitting three batters. The only runs Freeland allowed came on Guillermo Heredia's solo home run and the sacrifice fly where shortstop Jean Segura was hurt in the fourth inning.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

INDIANS 8, ATHLETICS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2, and Cleveland scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat Oakland.

Kluber (4-2) had been sidelined with a strained lower back, an injury that kept Cleveland's ace sidelined for a month. Despite the long layoff, however, Kluber looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.

The Indians scored four runs — three unearned — off Jharel Cotton (3-6) in the wild sixth. The game was momentarily delayed when sprinklers in left field went on automatically.

Jharel Cotton (3-6) allowed five runs, one earned, and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

BREWERS 2, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Anderson pitched seven shutout innings and the Brewers benefited — temporarily, anyway — when a Milwaukee bat boy bumped into Mets infielder Wilmer Flores on a foul popup in a victory over New York.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee won the last two at Citi Field to salvage a four-game split.

Anderson (4-1) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven. In his previous start, he took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning to beat Arizona.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his fourth save. Flores homered in the eighth on reliever Jacob Barnes' first pitch.

Zack Wheeler (3-3) allowed two runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball