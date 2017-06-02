Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 2 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT's chairman-elect, outgoing chief bicker over transition.

@China Times: Justice minister demands TV host, pundit apologize for 'defamation.'

@Liberty Times: Illegal 'farmhouse' demolished in Yilan.

@Apple Daily: Android Pay service launched in Taiwan.

@Economic Daily News: Housing market transactions up in May.

@Commercial Times: Rick Tsai takes new job as MediaTek's co-CEO.

