Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 2 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT's chairman-elect, outgoing chief bicker over transition.
@China Times: Justice minister demands TV host, pundit apologize for 'defamation.'
@Liberty Times: Illegal 'farmhouse' demolished in Yilan.
@Apple Daily: Android Pay service launched in Taiwan.
@Economic Daily News: Housing market transactions up in May.
@Commercial Times: Rick Tsai takes new job as MediaTek's co-CEO.
