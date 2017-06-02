AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, June 2

thru 11, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: Australia vs. New Zealand.

thru 4, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, The Memorial.

thru 4, Malmo, Sweden — golf, European Tour, Nordea Masters.

thru 4, Galloway, New Jersey — golf, US LPA Tour, ShopRite Classic.

thru 27, Bermuda — sailing, America's Cup.

Apia, Samoa — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Queensland.

SATURDAY, June 3

Cardiff, Wales — football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Juventus.

London — cricket, Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.

Whangarei, New Zealand — rugby, Provincial Union vs. British and Irish Lions.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Highlanders, Chiefs vs. New South Wales, ACT vs. Melbourne, Western Force vs. Hurricanes.

Montreal — boxing, Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, June 4

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. Pakistan.

thru 11, France — cycling, Criterium du Dauphine.

MONDAY, June 5

London — cricket, Champions Trophy: Australia vs. Bangladesh.

TUESDAY, June 6

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, Champions Trophy: England vs. New Zealand.

WEDNESDAY, June 7

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: Pakistan vs. South Africa.

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, Blues vs. British and Irish Lions.

THURSDAY, June 8

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: ASIA: Australia vs. Saudi Arabia. OCEANIA: Solomons vs. Papua New Guinea.

London — cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. Sri Lanka.

thru 11, Memphis, Tennessee — golf, US PGA Tour, St. Jude Classic.

thru 11, Atzenbrugg, Austria — golf, European Tour, Lyoness Open.

Rome — athletics, Diamond League.

FRIDAY, June 9

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: EUROPE: Netherlands vs. Luxembourg, Belarus vs. Bulgaria, Faroe Islands vs. Switzerland, Latvia vs. Portugal, Estonia vs. Belgium, Andorra vs. Hungary, Sweden vs. France, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Greece, Gibraltar vs. Cyprus. CONCACAF: United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica vs. Panama, Mexico vs. Honduras. FRIENDLIES: Mexico vs. Ireland, France vs. Paraguay, Northern Ireland vs. New Zealand.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, Champions Trophy: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh.

thru 11, Ontario, Canada — golf, US LPGA Tour, Manulife Classic.

thru 11, Italy — auto racing, WRC, Italian Rally.

SATURDAY, June 10

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: EUROPE: Azerbaijan vs. Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan vs. Denmark, Scotland vs. England, Slovenia vs. Malta, Montenegro vs. Armenia, Norway vs. Czech Republic, Poland vs. Romania, Germany vs. San Marino, Lithuania vs. Sloakia.

Birmingham, England — cricket, Champions Trophy: England vs. Australia.

Christchurch, New Zealand — rugby, Crusaders vs. British and Irish Lions.

Pretoria, South Africa — rugby, South Africa vs. France, 1st test.

San Juan, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. England, 1st test.

Melbourne, Australia — rugby, Australia vs. Fiji.

Kumamoto, Japan — rugby, Japan vs. Romania.

Harrison, New Jersey — rugby, United States vs. Ireland.

Calgary, Canada — rugby, Canada vs. Georgia.

Singapore — rugby, Italy vs. Scotland.

Elmont, New York — horse racing, Belmont Stakes.

thru 11, Leeds, England — triathlon, world series.

thru 18, Switzerland — cycling, Tour de Suisse.

Belfast, Northern Ireland — boxing, Lee Haskins vs. Ryan Burnett for Haskins' IBF bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, June 11

Montreal —auto racing, F1, Canadian GP.

London — cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. South Africa.

Various sites — football, World Cup qualifying: EUROPE: Moldova vs. Georgia, Finland vs. Ukraine, Ireland vs. Austria, Serbia vs. Wales, Macedonia vs. Spain, Italy vs. Liechtenstein, Iceland vs. Croatia, Israel vs. Albania, Kosovo vs. Turkey. OCEANIA: New Caledonia vs. Fiji. FRIENDLIES: United States vs. Venezuela, Netherlands vs. Ivory Coast, Ireland vs. Uruguay.