Moroccan government seeks calm after northern protests

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's government is defending police actions in a northern town where arrests of demonstrators have aggravated public anger over corruption and poor economic conditions.

Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani said Thursday that the interior and justice ministers assured him authorities are acting "in the respect of human rights" in demonstrations in El Hoceima.

He insisted on the need for public security and stability for the North African kingdom.

The six political parties that make up the parliamentary majority issued a statement Thursday insisting on the respect for the right to demonstrate.

El Hoceima has been shaken by protests since the death of a fish vendor in October, crushed by a garbage compactor while trying to save fish that officials had confiscated. The protests pose a challenge to the new government.