Homeland Security chief signals shift on immigration program

MIAMI (AP) — The chief of U.S. Homeland Security says immigrants who have legally lived and worked in the country since disasters in their nations years ago may have to start thinking about going home.

Secretary John Kelly is sending strong signals that immigration privileges known as "temporary protected status" should not be as open-ended as they have become for tens of thousands of people from Haiti and Central America.

Kelly told The Associated Press on Thursday that his predecessors automatically extended the protected status for some immigrant groups without thoroughly reviewing conditions in their countries.

That might shock immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador who have had the temporary protections for nearly 20 years. Roughly 50,000 Haitian immigrants have been told to prepare to return home after benefiting from the same protections for nearly a decade.