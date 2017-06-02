  1. Home
  2. World

The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in May

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/02 05:36

Automakers released May U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Thursday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last May.

Vehicle Total sold Percent change from May 2016
Ford F-Series 76,027 +12.8
Ram pickup 44,850 +16.3
Chevrolet Silverado 43,804 -2.7
Toyota RAV4 38,356 +18.9
Honda Accord 33,547 +5.0
Toyota Camry 32,547 -11.8
Nissan Rogue 32,533 +18.6
Honda CR-V 32,186 +9.6
Honda Civic 31,989 -9.6
Toyota Corolla 30,942 -11.3

Source: Autodata Corp.