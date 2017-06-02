The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in May

Automakers released May U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Thursday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last May.

Vehicle Total sold Percent change from May 2016 Ford F-Series 76,027 +12.8 Ram pickup 44,850 +16.3 Chevrolet Silverado 43,804 -2.7 Toyota RAV4 38,356 +18.9 Honda Accord 33,547 +5.0 Toyota Camry 32,547 -11.8 Nissan Rogue 32,533 +18.6 Honda CR-V 32,186 +9.6 Honda Civic 31,989 -9.6 Toyota Corolla 30,942 -11.3

Source: Autodata Corp.