The top-selling new cars and trucks in the US in May

Automakers released May U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Thursday. Here are the top-selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last May.
|Vehicle
|Total sold
|Percent change from May 2016
|Ford F-Series
|76,027
|+12.8
|Ram pickup
|44,850
|+16.3
|Chevrolet Silverado
|43,804
|-2.7
|Toyota RAV4
|38,356
|+18.9
|Honda Accord
|33,547
|+5.0
|Toyota Camry
|32,547
|-11.8
|Nissan Rogue
|32,533
|+18.6
|Honda CR-V
|32,186
|+9.6
|Honda Civic
|31,989
|-9.6
|Toyota Corolla
|30,942
|-11.3
Source: Autodata Corp.