Toyota recalls 36,000 Tacoma pickups for stalling risk

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling 36,000 Tacoma pickups in North and South America because they can stall without warning.

The recall involves Tacomas with V-6 engines from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Most of the trucks — 32,000 — are in the U.S. The rest are in Canada, Mexico, Bolivia and Costa Rica.

The company says an engine crankshaft timing rotor may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating, which could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction.

If the sensor malfunctions, the vehicle may run roughly, misfire or stall.

Toyota Motor Corp. won't say if there have been any reports of injuries or accidents related to the defect.

Vehicle owners will be notified of the recall starting next month. Toyota dealers will replace the crank position sensors for free.