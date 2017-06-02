Marlins start trust fund for Fernandez's daughter and mom

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have established a trust fund for the mother and 3-month-old daughter of their late ace, Jose Fernandez.

Marlins president David Samson said Thursday that the fund will be used to pay all education costs for Fernandez's daughter, Penelope. Money also will be allocated annually for Fernandez's mother, Maritza. Samson declined to discuss the amount involved.

Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash last September.

Samson visited Fernandez's family last weekend and said Penelope looks like her father.

