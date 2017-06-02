Argentine golf great De Vicenzo dies at 94

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Roberto De Vicenzo, known as much for a scorecard error at the Masters as his British Open victory that made him the first Argentine to win a major, has died. He was 94.

De Vicenzo died Thursday. The Argentina Golf Association confirmed his death on its website. It says De Vicenzo broke his hip last month at his home in Buenos Aires, and his health had been deteriorating ever since.

De Vicenzo amassed 230 titles worldwide, mostly in South America, but achieved fame on the biggest stages. He outlasted Jack Nicklaus to win the 1967 British Open at Hoylake for his only major. But even De Vicenzo could not forget the Masters, where he inadvertently signed for a higher score. Instead of a playoff, Bob Goalby was the winner.