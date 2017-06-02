Judge agrees Giuliani can represent Turkish businessman

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) and a former U.S. attorney general can work for a Turkish businessman facing criminal charges.

Judge Richard Berman said Thursday that Reza Zarrab had satisfied him that he understands potential conflicts of interest that arise by being represented by the men. Zarrab is charged with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. He has pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee) are not representing Zarrab in court. Rather, Zarrab's criminal lawyers say the men are trying to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the case.

Zarrab recently answered a series of questions posed by Berman to make sure he understood potential conflicts arising because law firms employing Giuliani and Mukasey have represented banks allegedly harmed in the case.