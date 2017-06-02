  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/02 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 129.50 130.00 127.50 127.70 Down 1.65
Sep 131.90 132.30 129.80 130.05 Down 1.65
Dec 135.40 135.80 133.35 133.55 Down 1.70
Mar 139.20 139.25 136.80 137.00 Down 1.65
May 141.05 141.45 139.05 139.20 Down 1.65
Jul 143.00 143.25 141.20 141.35 Down 1.70
Sep 145.50 145.50 143.40 143.40 Down 1.65
Dec 148.45 148.45 145.85 145.85 Down 1.60
Mar 149.35 149.35 148.25 148.25 Down 1.60
May 149.30 Down 1.60
Jul 150.35 Down 1.60
Sep 151.05 Down 1.65
Dec 152.25 Down 1.65
Mar 153.75 Down 1.65