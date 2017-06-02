New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|129.50
|130.00
|127.50
|127.70
|Down 1.65
|Sep
|131.90
|132.30
|129.80
|130.05
|Down 1.65
|Dec
|135.40
|135.80
|133.35
|133.55
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|139.20
|139.25
|136.80
|137.00
|Down 1.65
|May
|141.05
|141.45
|139.05
|139.20
|Down 1.65
|Jul
|143.00
|143.25
|141.20
|141.35
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|145.50
|145.50
|143.40
|143.40
|Down 1.65
|Dec
|148.45
|148.45
|145.85
|145.85
|Down 1.60
|Mar
|149.35
|149.35
|148.25
|148.25
|Down 1.60
|May
|149.30
|Down 1.60
|Jul
|150.35
|Down 1.60
|Sep
|151.05
|Down 1.65
|Dec
|152.25
|Down 1.65
|Mar
|153.75
|Down 1.65