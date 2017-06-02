Ex-engineer not guilty in fatal Canada mall collapse

TORONTO (AP) — A former engineer has been found not guilty of criminal negligence in the collapse of a Canadian mall that killed two women when part of the roof-top parking deck caved in.

A judge in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, acquitted Robert Wood on Thursday.

Wood had declared the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake was structurally sound just weeks before the collapse in June 2012.

He admitted to changing his inspection report after his partner had signed off on it.

Wood was the only person charged. He had pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one of causing bodily harm.