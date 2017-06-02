Chicago police see drop in homicides, shootings through May

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say the number of homicides and shootings dropped significantly in May compared to the same month last year when the totals helped turn 2016 into one of the city's most violent years on record.

The department said Thursday that May ended with 56 homicides compared to 68 during May 2016, and 257 shooting victims compared to 316 last May.

Those totals are in part due to a dramatic drop in violence over Memorial Day weekend. Five people were killed this Memorial Day weekend compared to 13 last year. Police conducted targeted raids during this holiday weekend and put 1,300 more officers on the street.

Police say overall there have been 240 homicides so far this year. That's eight fewer than reported through May of last year.