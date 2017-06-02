Officials: US mulls return of Russian diplomatic compounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the U.S. and Russia are holding high-level negotiations that could lead to the return of two Russian diplomatic compounds seized as punishment for Moscow's alleged interference in the American presidential election.

The officials say the talks are intensifying even amid election-related investigations in Washington. Washington and Moscow are preparing for a second round of talks on removing "irritants" in the relationship, planned for later this month.

The officials weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Both sides are making strong public comments about their demands. For Russia, these include returning the compounds in New York and Maryland.

The U.S. wants an end to Russian harassment of American diplomats and resolution of a dispute over the U.S. consulate in Russia's second-largest city.