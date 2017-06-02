Paratore, Orrin share the lead at Nordea Masters

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Renato Paratore of Italy shared the lead with England's Max Orrin after the opening round of the Nordea Masters on Thursday.

Paratore shot a 5-under 68 on the Barseback Golf and Country Club course, while Orrin had to cope with windy conditions on the back nine to match the Italian's round.

"I managed to put a good score together in the end, so I'm very happy with that," Orrin said.

Welshmen Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge were 4 under, one shot clear of a trio comprising Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, England's Eddie Pepperell and China's Li Haotong.

Local favorites Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren made poor starts, carding 73 and a 2-over 75 respectively.

Noren, a two-time winner of the event and who Sunday won the BMW PGA Championship, said Thursday's start had been "quite difficult."