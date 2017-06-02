Champions Trophy: England vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday in the Champions Trophy match betweem England and Bangladesh at The Oval:

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128

Soumya Sarkar c sub (Bairstow) b Stokes 28

Imrul Kayes c Wood b Plunkett 19

Mushfiqur Rahim c Hales b Plunkett 79

Shakib Al Hasan c Stokes b Ball 10

Sabbr Rahman c Roy b Plunkett 24

Mahmudullah not out 6

Mosaddek Hossain not out 2

Extras: (7w, 1b, 1lb) 9

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 305

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-95, 3-261, 4-261, 5-277, 6-300

Bowling: Chris Woakes 2-1-4-0, Mark Wood 10-1-58-0, Jake Ball 10-1-82-1, Ben Stokes 7-0-42-1, Liam Plunkett 10-0-59-4, Moeen Ali 8-1-40-0, Joe Root 3-0-18-0.

England

Jason Roy c Mustafizur b Mashrafe 1

Alex Hales c sub (Sunzamul) b Sabbir 95

Joe Root not out 133

Eoin Morgan not out 75

Extras: (2lb, 2w) 4

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 308

Overs: 47.2

Did not bat: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-165

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-56-1, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-62-0, Mustafizur Rahman 9-0-51-0, Soumya Sarkar 2-0-13-0, Mosaddek Hossain 7.2-0-47-0, Rubel Hossain 10-0-64-0, Sabbir Rahman 1-0-13-1.

Result: England wins by 8 wickets

Toss: England

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.