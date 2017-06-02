Champions Trophy: England vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday in the Champions Trophy match betweem England and Bangladesh at The Oval:
|Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128
Soumya Sarkar c sub (Bairstow) b Stokes 28
Imrul Kayes c Wood b Plunkett 19
Mushfiqur Rahim c Hales b Plunkett 79
Shakib Al Hasan c Stokes b Ball 10
Sabbr Rahman c Roy b Plunkett 24
Mahmudullah not out 6
Mosaddek Hossain not out 2
Extras: (7w, 1b, 1lb) 9
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 305
Overs: 50
Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-95, 3-261, 4-261, 5-277, 6-300
Bowling: Chris Woakes 2-1-4-0, Mark Wood 10-1-58-0, Jake Ball 10-1-82-1, Ben Stokes 7-0-42-1, Liam Plunkett 10-0-59-4, Moeen Ali 8-1-40-0, Joe Root 3-0-18-0.
|England
Jason Roy c Mustafizur b Mashrafe 1
Alex Hales c sub (Sunzamul) b Sabbir 95
Joe Root not out 133
Eoin Morgan not out 75
Extras: (2lb, 2w) 4
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 308
Overs: 47.2
Did not bat: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-165
Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-56-1, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-62-0, Mustafizur Rahman 9-0-51-0, Soumya Sarkar 2-0-13-0, Mosaddek Hossain 7.2-0-47-0, Rubel Hossain 10-0-64-0, Sabbir Rahman 1-0-13-1.
Result: England wins by 8 wickets
Toss: England
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.