Hertha Berlin signs German forward Davie Selke from Leipzig

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has signed German forward Davie Selke from Bundesliga rival Leipzig.

Hertha says the 22-year-old Selke, who had been in talks with former club Werder Bremen, has signed a "long-term deal."

Kicker magazine reported a transfer fee around 8 million euros ($9 million), rising to 10 million euros ($11.2 million) with bonus payments.

Selke was tipped as a future striker for Germany but was unable to establish a starting place at Leipzig. Over 21 league appearances, most as a substitute, he scored four goals last season.

Selke is Hertha's second signing of the off-season following the arrival of Australian forward Matthew Leckie last week. On Wednesday, the club sold defender John Brooks to Wolfsburg a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.4 million), a record transfer for an American player.