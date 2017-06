LONDON (AP) — England has beaten Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Champions Trophy Group A match at The Oval:

___

England 308-2 in 47.2 overs (Joe Root 133 not out, Alex Hales 95, Eoin Morgan 75 not out), def. Bangladesh 305-6 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 128, Mushfiqur Rahim 79; Liam Plunkett 4-59), by 8 wickets