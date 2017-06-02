USA Swimming appoints MLS executive to lead organization

USA Swimming has appointed Major League Soccer executive Tim Hinchey to lead the organization after the death of Chuck Wielgus.

Hinchey is a former college swimmer who served as president of the Colorado Rapids. He will start his tenure as USA Swimming's president and chief executive officer on July 12.

Wielgus led the governing body for 19 years and was planning to retire before his death April 23 following a long battle with cancer.

Over 25-plus years as a sports business executive, Hinchey has held positions in the English Premier League, NBA, NHL and several junior and minor league hockey teams. He joined the Rapids in 2010.

At USA Swimming, Hinchey takes over an organization that experienced enormous financial growth under Wielgus and remained a powerhouse at the Olympics, capturing 156 medals.

