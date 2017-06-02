Biden launches PAC: It's 'time for big dreams'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has launched a political action committee that's stoking fresh speculation he may seek the presidency in 2020.

The 74-year-old Democrat unveiled American Possibilities PAC on Thursday through social media and in an email that directs supporters to a new website. The committee allows him to raise money for candidates, pay for politically related travel costs and maintain relationships with longtime donors.

Biden wrote that "the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics drives me crazy." He did not mention President Donald Trump by name but said that kind of politics is "not who we are."

Biden's move comes as his party searches for new leadership six months after nominee Hillary Clinton's stunning loss.