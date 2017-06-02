BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, June 2

TODAY

Home builder Hovnanian reports its latest financial results; the Labor Department reports May nonfarm payroll numbers; Baker Hughes reports its weekly tally of active oil and gas rigs.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

John Deere's stock rose to an all-time high after the company said it would buy German road construction equipment maker Wirtgen for about $5 billion.

CENTERPIECE

China's aviation ambitions

China moved closer to its dream of becoming a major player in global aviation when the C919 made its first test flight in Shanghai in early May.

STORY STOCKS

Boeing (BA)

Dollar General (DG)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Deere (DE)

PPG (PPG)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)

Express (EXPR)

FUND FOCUS

ING Global Real Estate (IGLAX)

This fund has a "deep, stable management team and cautious process," Morningstar says, making it a "respectable option" among global REIT funds.

