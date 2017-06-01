BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, June 3, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-THE DOWN PAYMENT HURDLE

Struggling to save for a down payment to buy a home? There are programs that can help with that.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

President Donald Trump announces whether the U.S. will stay in a global climate pact; Amazon's stock briefly surpasses the $1,000 mark; Home prices in the U.S. rise at fastest pace in nearly three years

QUICK FIX

Using airline-branded credit cards can help passengers get around fees and restrictions on their baggage.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

If you're looking for a knowledgeable traveling companion to take on your summer vacation, you may want to consider installing the Detour app on your smartphone. It offers 150 audio tours for walks in New York, Paris and other destinations.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

When women return to their jobs after giving birth and want to pump breast milk during the workday, bosses must accommodate them.

CENTERPIECE

An Obama administration rule that puts stricter requirements on professionals who advise retirement savers on investments is going forward despite opposition from President Donald Trump and Wall Street.

MARKET PULSE

Jurors selected in meat processor's "pink slime" lawsuit against ABC News; Pennsylvania's notorious Three Mile Island nuclear plant may close; a guitar once owned by Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia raises $1.9 million at charity auction.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-DROPPING FEES

Money is massing in the cheapest mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, and the pressure is on the rest of the industry to cut their own expenses or risk losing even more dollars.

INSIDER Q&A-ASTRAZENECA

Guy Yeoman, vice president of "patient centricity" at Britain's AstraZeneca, talks to The Associated Press about the move by drugmakers to give patients more of a voice in how drug testing is conducted.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

