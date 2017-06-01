May, Corbyn clash over Brexit plans with UK vote 1 week away

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party challenger Jeremy Corbyn have offered clashing views of the risks and rewards of leaving the European Union as Britain's election nears.

May told voters Thursday that Brexit offers Britons a chance to throw off the "shackles" of the EU and forge a brighter future for Britain.

She warned that putting Corbyn in charge of the upcoming delicate negotiations with EU leaders would be a disaster because he "doesn't have a plan" and "doesn't believe in Britain."

Corbyn's party has trailed badly in the polls for most of the brief campaign season but has been gaining ground in recent surveys. The vote is June 8.

He told a rally that May's Conservative Party risks "crashing out" of the EU without a trade deal.