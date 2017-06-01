Juventus midfielder Sturaro out of final with thigh strain

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro will likely have to sit out the Champions League final with a strained left thigh.

Sturaro was injured in Juventus' final training session Thursday before the squad flies to the match in Cardiff, Wales.

While Sturaro was not expected to start Saturday against Real Madrid, he has been used often off the bench by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Sturaro appeared in 21 of 38 Serie A matches this season, mostly in central midfield.

Having come runner-up two years ago, Juventus is aiming to win its first title in Europe's top competition since 1996 and third overall.