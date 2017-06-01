Post-'Idol,' Lauren Alaina is healthier, happier and honest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Lauren Alaina, once a finalist as a teenager on "American Idol," spent years struggling with body image issues and an eating disorder that threatened her voice. Now 22, Alaina is healthy, happy and finally celebrating her first No. 1 country song after using her hardships as inspiration for "Road Less Traveled."

The bubbly singer from Georgia said she spent the first couple of years of her career hiding from her herself and trying to "be this perfect girl." On her second full-length album, Alaina opens up about her health, her parents' divorce and her father's alcoholism in an honest, but uplifting collection of songs.

"Road Less Traveled," co-written with Meghan Trainor, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's country airplay chart.