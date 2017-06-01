Tropical depression takes aim at coast of Oaxaca, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical depression has begun soaking southern Mexico as it heads for landfall in an area of touristy beach communities.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) west-southwest of Puerto Angel.

It is expected to dump 8 to 12 inches (200 to 300 millimeters) of rain across Oaxaca state with higher local accumulations, threatening dangerous floods and mudslides.

The depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is moving north-northeast at 6 mph (10 kph). The hurricane center says it's possible it will become a tropical storm before crossing over land and losing strength.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect Thursday for the coast between Puerto Escondido and Salina Cruz.