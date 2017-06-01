BC-Sports Weekend Digest,ADVISORY

A preview of featured sports content moving for June 2-4. AP stories and accompanying photos also can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For reruns, call the Service Desk (800-838-4616) or your local AP bureau. All times ET. This advisory may be updated.

ALI-ONE YEAR LATER

BOX-ALI BOOKS

Among the questions Jonathan Eig wanted to answer in his exhaustive upcoming biography of Muhammad Ali was this: How many punches to the head did Ali take during a career that ended with him devastated by Parkinson's disease? Ali himself once had an answer. By Boxing Writer Tim Dahlberg. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 3 a.m. Friday.

ALI'S HOMETOWN-VIOLENCE

LOUISVILLE — For one week last spring, as Louisville led the world in mourning Muhammad Ali's death and celebrating his life, not a single person died in a hail of gunfire in the boxing great's hometown. The silence was welcome in a city wrestling with an explosion of violence. Leaders hoped the ceasefire might stick — that The Champ's funeral would mark a turning point, a city-wide reckoning with its failure to live up to Ali's legacy of dignity and respect for all human life. In the year since Ali's week-long funeral, the city's murder epidemic claimed 119 lives — more than twice the number of killings just three years earlier. By Bruce Schreiner. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 3 p.m. Friday.

NHL

HKN--RUSSIAN PIPELINE

Whether it's Ilya Kovalchuk returning or veteran Russian players Vadim Shipachyov and Evgeny Dadonov coming to North America, KHL stars are poised to continue to make an immediate impact in the NHL. It started with Chicago's Artemi Panarin a few years ago and continued with Toronto's Nikita Zaitsev, and the KHL is proving to be a valuable talent pool for NHL teams. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by noon Saturday.

NFL

FBN_NEW HELMET

During minicamps this month, NFL teams will be trying out a new helmet, the VICIS Zero 1, that the league and the players' union hope will be more effective and protective in trying to limit head trauma. The new product topped independent testing of 33 helmets conducted in Canada by the league and NFLPA. The results were sent to each team and to the players. The Zero 1 is the first to account for rotational as well as linear impact. Scientific studies have indicated that rotational impact has more correlation with concussions. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 p.m. Friday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

BBO--SLIDE AT OWN RISK

NEW YORK — If Mike Trout has ever been concerned about his safety when stealing a base, it hasn't held him back. For him and many of baseball's best baserunners, it might not matter anyway. In those split seconds after ball beats runner to the bag, decisions aren't made with much calculation. If they see a way to safety, they'll contort their body any which way to try to get there. Sometimes, though, even stars like Trout end up worse for wear. By Jake Seiner. SENT: 850 words, photos on Tuesday, May 30.