UEFA to create hall of fame, gives Totti president's award

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — UEFA says it will create a hall of fame to honor European soccer's top players.

The plans were announced Thursday by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin ahead of the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Ceferin says "we will spend the next few months creating all the criteria and we're sure that many players who played in Europe and finished their fantastic careers deserve a place in the hall of fame."

Ceferin also announced that the UEFA president's award this year is going to Francesco Totti to recognize his 25-season career with Roma.