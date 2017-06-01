Tamim ton lifts Bangladesh to 305-6 in Champions Trophy

LONDON (AP) — Opener Tamim Iqbal's century launched Bangladesh to 305-6 against England in the opening match of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.

Tamim scored 128 off 142 balls, featuring in a 166-run stand for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim, who was out for 79 straight after Tamim departed.

Their twin exits in the 45th over brought in two new batsmen who hadn't faced a ball, and expectations of a bigger total dipped. Even so, 305 was Bangladesh's highest score against England, in its first one-day international on English soil in seven years.

England is the bookies' favorite for the trophy, but Bangladesh has beaten England at the last two Cricket World Cups.

Bangladesh was reluctantly made to bat on a lively pitch, and Tamim, the team's best batsman, and fellow opener Soumya Sarkar spent the first five overs letting the ball come at them and hardly scoring.

England ended up having issues early. Chris Woakes, who opened the bowling attack, had to leave after his second over after straining his left side, and Sarkar was dropped on 11 by Moeen Ali.

Tamim and Sarkar gave their side a 56-run opening stand, Tamim combined with Imrul Kayes for 39, then paired with Mushfiqur for 25 entertaining overs in sunny conditions.

Tamim hit a dozen boundaries and three sixes, and Mushfiqur eight boundaries, until Tamim top-edged Liam Plunkett and was caught behind, and Mushfiqur was caught on the boundary.

Plunkett added Sabbir Rahman's wicket in the last over to finish with a team-best 4-59.