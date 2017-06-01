Polish city Katowice to host 2018 UN climate change meeting

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United Nations says that the Polish city of Katowice has been chosen to host the 2018 UN Climate Change Conference.

The choice of Katowice was announced on Thursday during a meeting in Kuczno, Poland, between Polish Environment Minister Jan Szysko and Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Espinosa said that 2018 will be an "important year for international climate diplomacy as nations move forward to implement the Paris Climate Change Agreement."

Poland also hosted such conferences in 2008 in Poznan and in 2013 in Warsaw, and presided over a meeting in Bonn in 1999.