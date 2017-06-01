‘Swimming across the most beautiful bay in the world’ to take place in Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The competition of “swimming across the most beautiful bay in the world” will take place in Taiwan's offshore Penghu County in the early morning on June 4, 2017, and the focus of the event will be the “island to island” swimming as in the past, according to the Penghu County Government.

Penghu is the name of an archipelago situated off the west coast of Taiwan, in the middle of the Taiwan Strait.



The county’s education department said that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the annual “swimming across Penghu Bay” event that was first held in 2003.

More than 10,000 swimmers have participated in the event over the years, the department said.

The numbers of total participants increased from 865 last year to 919 this year, of whom 659 are male and 260 are female, according to the department.

As in the past years, the 5,000m island to island swimming (from Xiyu Island to Penghu Island ) will be the focus of the event, attracting many swimmers from the main island of Taiwan to take up the challenge, the department said. This year, a total of 421 people will participate in the island to island category, compared with only more than 200 last year, according to the department.

Island to island swimmers will begin swimming from Daguoye Columnar Basalt (大菓葉) on Xiyu Island to the Guanyin Pavilion (觀音亭) bay area near downtown Magong, the organizer said.

Besides the challenging long-distance swimming, there are also 1,500m and 500m categories this year that take place within the Guanyin Pavilion bay area.