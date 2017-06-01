IS seals off area of symbolic mosque in Mosul's Old City

BAGHDAD (AP) — A resident in the Islamic State-held Old City in Mosul says militants have blocked the area around a highly symbolic mosque where the group's leader made his first and only public appearance.

The move comes as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are pushing to recapture the city's remaining pockets.

The resident, who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity for his safety, says the militants have ordered families living near al-Nuri mosque — also known as the Great Mosque — to leave their houses and sealed all the roads leading to it.

IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivered a Friday sermon in al-Nuri mosque in 2014 after IS seized almost a third of Iraq and declared an Islamic "caliphate" on territory it controlled in Iraq and neighboring Syria.