Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 1, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;87;77;A t-storm or two;88;76;SW;8;81%;90%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;101;87;Sunny and very warm;103;84;NNW;12;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;83;62;Nice with sunshine;90;64;WNW;11;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;72;65;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;E;11;69%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, humid;73;55;Partly sunny;79;59;NE;5;50%;67%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;68;48;Mostly cloudy;62;48;WSW;7;59%;33%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;101;71;Mostly sunny, cooler;88;70;W;10;32%;20%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, nice;72;52;Warmer;81;57;SE;6;45%;12%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cool;63;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;ENE;3;69%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;87;65;Partly sunny;88;66;SSW;6;46%;3%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;62;54;A brief shower;61;53;ESE;11;78%;84%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;98;69;Sunny and pleasant;97;72;WNW;13;23%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;94;75;A shower or t-storm;94;76;S;5;68%;62%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;89;70;A t-storm in spots;86;70;WSW;8;70%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;94;79;A shower or t-storm;93;79;SW;7;72%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;77;63;Hazy sunshine;77;64;WSW;8;68%;7%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny, warm and nice;88;63;A shower in the a.m.;77;55;WNW;10;40%;56%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;81;63;Periods of sun;81;62;N;5;71%;44%;6

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;71;47;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;E;5;36%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;50;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SE;7;72%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;84;59;A t-shower in spots;83;62;SSE;4;66%;51%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;79;57;Mostly sunny;81;60;NNE;5;37%;11%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;75;58;Showers and t-storms;78;58;NNE;5;57%;82%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;87;62;Sunny intervals;81;63;N;5;51%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;81;53;Mostly sunny, humid;80;56;NW;4;38%;44%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;60;45;Mostly sunny;62;52;NNE;6;75%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;61;Showers around;86;64;WNW;5;38%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;81;59;Mostly sunny;75;58;ESE;7;56%;50%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;89;65;Sunny and pleasant;94;67;NNE;8;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;67;47;Mostly sunny;73;56;N;5;57%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;79;70;Clouds and sun, nice;82;69;SE;4;55%;45%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;102;84;A p.m. t-storm;103;84;SSW;7;56%;69%;10

Chicago, United States;Abundant sunshine;73;58;Clouds;79;63;SE;7;51%;72%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;88;80;Showers and t-storms;86;80;WSW;9;84%;93%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;64;49;Partly sunny;66;50;SSE;8;68%;43%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;82;75;Sunny and breezy;82;75;NNW;18;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;70;Partly sunny;85;70;ESE;7;65%;44%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy afternoon rain;80;73;Showers, some heavy;80;72;S;10;88%;86%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;99;80;Hazy and very warm;107;83;NW;6;30%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;54;A t-storm in spots;79;52;SW;8;40%;52%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;89;79;Afternoon t-storms;93;81;S;10;82%;100%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;73;Clouds and sun;92;78;SE;5;59%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;61;50;Showers around;63;47;WSW;9;67%;68%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;69;NNE;7;21%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;74;68;Hazy sun;75;66;ESE;10;75%;5%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy, hot;101;85;Periods of sun, hot;101;86;SSE;7;52%;21%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;Sunshine, pleasant;75;44;ENE;4;52%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;5;61%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and colder;49;36;Windy with some sun;49;37;NW;19;53%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;76;Rain and a t-storm;90;76;SSW;10;80%;74%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;91;82;A couple of t-storms;90;82;SSW;12;80%;91%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;87;73;A shower in places;85;74;ENE;18;58%;68%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;103;77;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;S;6;56%;79%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;98;75;Sunshine and warm;105;77;NNW;13;26%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;75;65;A stray thunderstorm;81;65;E;6;65%;53%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;87;77;Partly sunny;91;78;E;6;68%;44%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;106;83;Sunny and not as hot;100;79;N;15;33%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;37;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;N;4;41%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;93;52;Sunny and hot;93;57;NNE;4;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;95;82;Mostly sunny, nice;94;82;SW;6;59%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;84;64;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;S;6;67%;78%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm or two;105;84;An afternoon shower;107;83;SSW;9;29%;51%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;75;51;Not as warm;68;45;NW;11;36%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;79;A shower in places;88;79;E;15;62%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;87;72;Nice with some sun;89;71;WSW;4;64%;36%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;99;83;A p.m. t-storm;96;83;SSW;11;71%;68%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a shower;92;77;A morning t-storm;93;78;E;6;67%;73%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;55;28;Mostly sunny;56;29;N;9;28%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSW;7;73%;78%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;69;63;A shower in places;71;63;S;7;69%;47%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;79;59;Partly sunny;77;61;NNW;12;62%;5%;8

London, United Kingdom;Humid with some sun;73;55;A heavy thunderstorm;72;53;S;6;70%;67%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;74;61;Clouds break;82;62;SSE;5;55%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;72;Mostly sunny;85;74;S;6;69%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;A t-storm in spots;91;64;NNE;4;35%;56%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;86;80;Times of rain;87;81;SW;17;78%;97%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;87;76;Morning t-storms;86;76;ENE;4;75%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;90;80;A couple of t-storms;92;81;WSW;10;71%;89%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;58;43;Mostly sunny;57;39;NE;6;74%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;76;57;A t-storm in spots;77;59;E;7;44%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;89;80;A morning shower;87;79;ENE;10;68%;64%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;59;39;Showers around;58;34;NW;14;49%;60%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;79;A morning t-storm;88;79;SSW;13;67%;82%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;61;45;Mostly sunny;59;46;NNE;7;77%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;61;46;A shower or two;58;45;WNW;6;62%;68%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;59;41;Spotty showers;50;36;W;12;65%;77%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;83;Couple of t-storms;93;84;S;11;75%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and some clouds;79;56;A t-storm in spots;77;57;ESE;6;64%;64%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;82;59;A t-storm in spots;76;58;NW;8;43%;73%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;85;65;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;WNW;8;31%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;71;44;Mostly cloudy;63;44;NNE;7;56%;3%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;80;63;A couple of showers;76;54;ENE;9;49%;61%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;66;44;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;45;S;6;53%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with a shower;58;44;An afternoon shower;57;43;NW;13;64%;55%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;84;80;A shower;84;79;E;14;81%;84%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;78;Couple of t-storms;87;78;WNW;5;79%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;Showers and t-storms;88;76;E;7;85%;89%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, humid;80;62;Heavy thunderstorms;79;58;NW;5;65%;74%;6

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;73;50;An afternoon shower;72;52;NW;7;76%;57%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;93;78;Showers and t-storms;93;78;SW;7;73%;70%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;89;78;Periods of sun;89;79;SE;9;70%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;72;An afternoon shower;93;74;SE;5;48%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;Sunny and nice;78;53;S;3;33%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the a.m.;83;52;Not as warm;72;53;W;10;40%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;73;47;A few showers;75;48;SSW;9;59%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;Mostly sunny, humid;79;63;WSW;9;70%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;84;76;Showers around;85;76;SE;7;76%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;58;50;Rain;55;46;E;7;76%;94%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;57;44;Periods of sun;56;43;NNW;18;49%;29%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;83;66;Not as warm;74;64;NW;8;72%;43%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;101;77;Sunny and very warm;107;78;E;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;83;54;Nice with sunshine;83;55;WNW;6;38%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;53;39;Colder;45;40;NW;15;59%;73%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;67;53;Partly cloudy;68;55;W;12;62%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;67;Couple of t-storms;82;68;WSW;5;72%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;77;A shower or two;84;78;SE;10;72%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;67;A t-storm in spots;75;67;WNW;4;100%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;87;56;Sunshine, pleasant;89;57;WNW;10;12%;2%;16

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;Cloudy;60;40;WSW;2;55%;29%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;85;72;An afternoon shower;86;73;ENE;7;68%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;56;Clouds breaking;78;60;NNW;9;59%;5%;7

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;65;54;A couple of showers;68;53;N;7;67%;61%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;82;57;Partly sunny;80;56;WNW;6;28%;16%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;90;72;Partly sunny, warm;84;68;ENE;11;46%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;78;Partly sunny;88;79;SE;6;73%;35%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;87;58;Heavy thunderstorms;81;60;SW;5;80%;85%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;75;A shower or two;84;79;ESE;10;72%;73%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a shower;59;41;Partly sunny;59;44;SSW;8;36%;26%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;64;50;Partly sunny;64;53;SSW;13;62%;48%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;92;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;ENE;10;84%;96%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;52;42;Partly sunny, windy;51;43;NNW;22;45%;27%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;89;66;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;ENE;6;19%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;73;55;Partly sunny, breezy;72;54;NW;19;51%;5%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;98;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;N;11;11%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;78;67;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;NNE;9;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;Partly sunny;88;63;E;6;44%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;79;67;Lots of sun, breezy;85;60;N;18;47%;25%;9

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;64;49;An afternoon shower;65;48;NNW;11;55%;41%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;85;71;A morning shower;81;69;E;16;55%;40%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;86;67;A stray shower;86;65;S;9;40%;42%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;71;38;Mostly sunny;67;40;NE;11;33%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;63;52;Spotty showers;66;52;ENE;5;65%;62%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;77;53;Mostly sunny;79;55;ENE;3;41%;16%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;Clouds and sun, warm;93;78;W;6;59%;44%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few showers;61;41;Showers around;59;35;NNW;12;48%;60%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;64;49;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;N;13;45%;19%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;52;46;A shower in spots;56;47;SE;12;80%;74%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;77;Rain and a t-storm;91;78;SW;6;78%;74%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or t-storm;79;46;A stray shower;73;44;NE;4;38%;42%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit