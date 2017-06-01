Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 1, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;13;81%;90%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;38;31;Sunny and very warm;39;29;NNW;20;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;28;17;Nice with sunshine;32;18;WNW;18;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;22;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;E;17;69%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, humid;23;13;Partly sunny;26;15;NE;8;50%;67%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly cloudy;17;9;WSW;11;59%;33%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Mostly sunny, cooler;31;21;W;17;32%;20%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Warmer;27;14;SE;10;45%;12%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cool;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;ENE;5;69%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;30;18;Partly sunny;31;19;SSW;10;46%;3%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;A brief shower;16;11;ESE;17;78%;84%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;37;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;WNW;22;23%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;A shower or t-storm;35;25;S;7;68%;62%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;WSW;12;70%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;35;26;A shower or t-storm;34;26;SW;11;72%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and nice;25;17;Hazy sunshine;25;18;WSW;14;68%;7%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny, warm and nice;31;17;A shower in the a.m.;25;13;WNW;15;40%;56%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;27;17;Periods of sun;27;16;N;8;71%;44%;6

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;E;8;36%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SE;12;72%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;29;15;A t-shower in spots;28;17;SSE;6;66%;51%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;26;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;NNE;8;37%;11%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;24;14;Showers and t-storms;26;15;NNE;7;57%;82%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;31;16;Sunny intervals;27;17;N;8;51%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;27;12;Mostly sunny, humid;26;13;NW;7;38%;44%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;17;11;NNE;10;75%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;16;Showers around;30;18;WNW;9;38%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;27;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;ESE;12;56%;50%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;NNE;14;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;19;8;Mostly sunny;23;13;N;9;57%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;26;21;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;SE;6;55%;45%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;39;29;A p.m. t-storm;40;29;SSW;12;56%;69%;10

Chicago, United States;Abundant sunshine;23;15;Clouds;26;17;SE;11;51%;72%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;31;26;Showers and t-storms;30;27;WSW;14;84%;93%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;18;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SSE;13;68%;43%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Sunny and breezy;28;24;NNW;29;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;ESE;11;65%;44%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy afternoon rain;27;23;Showers, some heavy;27;22;S;16;88%;86%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;37;26;Hazy and very warm;42;29;NW;10;30%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;12;A t-storm in spots;26;11;SW;12;40%;52%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;32;26;Afternoon t-storms;34;27;S;15;82%;100%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;23;Clouds and sun;33;25;SE;8;59%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Showers around;17;9;WSW;14;67%;68%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;21;NNE;12;21%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;23;20;Hazy sun;24;19;ESE;16;75%;5%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy, hot;38;29;Periods of sun, hot;38;30;SSE;11;52%;21%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Sunshine, pleasant;24;7;ENE;7;52%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;61%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and colder;9;2;Windy with some sun;10;3;NW;31;53%;27%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;SSW;16;80%;74%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;28;A couple of t-storms;32;28;SSW;19;80%;91%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A shower in places;29;23;ENE;29;58%;68%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;40;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;S;10;56%;79%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;37;24;Sunshine and warm;40;25;NNW;21;26%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;24;18;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;E;10;65%;53%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;31;25;Partly sunny;33;25;E;10;68%;44%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and not as hot;38;26;N;25;33%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;3;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;N;7;41%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;11;Sunny and hot;34;14;NNE;6;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;35;28;Mostly sunny, nice;34;28;SW;9;59%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;29;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;S;10;67%;78%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm or two;41;29;An afternoon shower;42;28;SSW;14;29%;51%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;24;11;Not as warm;20;7;NW;17;36%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;24;62%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;WSW;7;64%;36%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;37;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;SSW;17;71%;68%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a shower;33;25;A morning t-storm;34;26;E;9;67%;73%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;13;-2;Mostly sunny;13;-2;N;14;28%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;11;73%;78%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;17;A shower in places;22;17;S;12;69%;47%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny;25;16;NNW;19;62%;5%;8

London, United Kingdom;Humid with some sun;23;13;A heavy thunderstorm;22;12;S;10;70%;67%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;23;16;Clouds break;28;17;SSE;9;55%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;S;10;69%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;A t-storm in spots;33;18;NNE;7;35%;56%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;30;27;Times of rain;30;27;SW;27;78%;97%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;31;24;Morning t-storms;30;24;ENE;7;75%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;27;A couple of t-storms;33;27;WSW;16;71%;89%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;14;6;Mostly sunny;14;4;NE;10;74%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;24;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;E;11;44%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;A morning shower;31;26;ENE;16;68%;64%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;15;4;Showers around;14;1;NW;23;49%;60%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;35;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;SSW;21;67%;82%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;15;8;NNE;11;77%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;16;8;A shower or two;15;7;WNW;9;62%;68%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;15;5;Spotty showers;10;2;W;20;65%;77%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;28;Couple of t-storms;34;29;S;18;75%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and some clouds;26;13;A t-storm in spots;25;14;ESE;10;64%;64%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;15;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NW;14;43%;73%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;WNW;13;31%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;22;7;Mostly cloudy;17;7;NNE;11;56%;3%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;27;17;A couple of showers;24;12;ENE;14;49%;61%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;19;7;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;7;S;10;53%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with a shower;15;7;An afternoon shower;14;6;NW;20;64%;55%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;29;27;A shower;29;26;E;23;81%;84%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;WNW;8;79%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;E;11;85%;89%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny, humid;27;16;Heavy thunderstorms;26;14;NW;9;65%;74%;6

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;23;10;An afternoon shower;22;11;NW;12;76%;57%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;25;Showers and t-storms;34;26;SW;11;73%;70%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Periods of sun;32;26;SE;15;70%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;22;An afternoon shower;34;23;SE;8;48%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Sunny and nice;26;11;S;5;33%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the a.m.;28;11;Not as warm;22;12;W;16;40%;6%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;23;9;A few showers;24;9;SSW;15;59%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Mostly sunny, humid;26;17;WSW;15;70%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Showers around;29;24;SE;11;76%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Rain;13;8;E;11;76%;94%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;14;7;Periods of sun;13;6;NNW;29;49%;29%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;28;19;Not as warm;23;18;NW;13;72%;43%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;Sunny and very warm;42;26;E;15;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Nice with sunshine;28;13;WNW;10;38%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;11;4;Colder;7;4;NW;25;59%;73%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;12;Partly cloudy;20;13;W;20;62%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Couple of t-storms;28;20;WSW;8;72%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;29;26;SE;16;72%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;WNW;7;100%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;31;14;Sunshine, pleasant;32;14;WNW;15;12%;2%;16

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Cloudy;16;4;WSW;3;55%;29%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;29;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;ENE;12;68%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;13;Clouds breaking;25;15;NNW;14;59%;5%;7

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;18;12;A couple of showers;20;12;N;11;67%;61%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;28;14;Partly sunny;27;13;WNW;10;28%;16%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;ENE;17;46%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SE;10;73%;35%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;30;15;Heavy thunderstorms;27;16;SW;8;80%;85%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;17;72%;73%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a shower;15;5;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;13;36%;26%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;21;62%;48%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;ENE;16;84%;96%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;11;6;Partly sunny, windy;11;6;NNW;35;45%;27%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;ENE;10;19%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;23;13;Partly sunny, breezy;22;12;NW;31;51%;5%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;N;18;11%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;NNE;14;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Partly sunny;31;17;E;9;44%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;26;19;Lots of sun, breezy;29;16;N;30;47%;25%;9

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;An afternoon shower;18;9;NNW;17;55%;41%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;30;22;A morning shower;27;21;E;25;55%;40%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;30;19;A stray shower;30;18;S;15;40%;42%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;21;3;Mostly sunny;20;4;NE;18;33%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;17;11;Spotty showers;19;11;ENE;8;65%;62%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;5;41%;16%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;W;10;59%;44%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few showers;16;5;Showers around;15;2;NNW;20;48%;60%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;N;20;45%;19%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;11;8;A shower in spots;13;8;SE;20;80%;74%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;33;26;SW;10;78%;74%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or t-storm;26;8;A stray shower;23;7;NE;7;38%;42%;9

