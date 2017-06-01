India finance minister denies currency overhaul hurt growth

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's finance minister says a massive currency overhaul that disrupted commerce across the country last year had little effect on the economy, a day after reporting a slowdown in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitely pointed Thursday to global economic factors for the slowing growth in gross domestic product to 6.1 percent in January-March, compared with 7 percent in the previous quarter. The country's statistics office, meanwhile, blamed weaker expansion in manufacturing, agriculture and construction.

The government left its growth projection unchanged at 7.1 percent for the fiscal year that ended in March, despite the financial upheaval triggered last Nov. 8 when India scrapped most of its currency notes without warning. It said that was possible because it had revised growth upward in earlier quarters.