General Motors and Tesla: How they stack up

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/01 19:00

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and Tesla hold annual meetings on the same day, June 6. Below is a comparison between the two companies.

General Motors Tesla
Year founded 1908 2003
Headquarters Detroit Palo Alto, California
Vehicles sold (2016) 10 million 76,230
Global vehicle assembly plants 77 1
Employees 225,000 30,000
Global dealers/stores 19,000 250
Revenue (2016) $166.3 billion $7.0 billion
Net income/loss (2016) $9.4 billion (-$675 million)
Profitable quarters (2010-2017) 29 2
Cash and marketable securities (as of March 31) $20.4 billion $4.0 billion
Operating cash flow (1Q 2017) $1.4 billion (-$69.8 million)
Gross profit margin (1Q 2017) 13.2 percent 24.8 percent
CEO Mary Barra, 55 Elon Musk, 45

Source: The Associated Press; company filings