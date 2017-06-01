General Motors and Tesla: How they stack up

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and Tesla hold annual meetings on the same day, June 6. Below is a comparison between the two companies.

General Motors Tesla Year founded 1908 2003 Headquarters Detroit Palo Alto, California Vehicles sold (2016) 10 million 76,230 Global vehicle assembly plants 77 1 Employees 225,000 30,000 Global dealers/stores 19,000 250 Revenue (2016) $166.3 billion $7.0 billion Net income/loss (2016) $9.4 billion (-$675 million) Profitable quarters (2010-2017) 29 2 Cash and marketable securities (as of March 31) $20.4 billion $4.0 billion Operating cash flow (1Q 2017) $1.4 billion (-$69.8 million) Gross profit margin (1Q 2017) 13.2 percent 24.8 percent CEO Mary Barra, 55 Elon Musk, 45

Source: The Associated Press; company filings