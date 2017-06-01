  1. Home
  2. Society

Actress Priyanka Chopra faces backlash for showing her legs to Prime Minister Modi

Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra was flooded with rude comments after posting a picture of herself with the Prime Minister Modi

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/01 18:42

Priyanka Chopra Facebook Post

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – "Baywatch" actress Priyanka Chopra was flooded with rude comments after posting a picture of herself with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The actress recently visited Berlin to promote her movie "Baywatch."

She met the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi and posted the picture on social media.

However, the post did not get her the positive attention she expected. Instead many Indian Facebook users criticized her for not wearing Indian attire or appropriate dress that would at least cover her legs. Fans blamed her for forgetting her roots and claimed that she was becoming "Westernized."

She was also bashed for sitting cross-legged in front of the prime minister as apparently it is a disrespectful posture.

The users did not stop there, with many advising the actress to cover her legs or wear a sari or an Indian shalwar kameez. The shalwar (pants) and the kameez (body shirt) are two garments which are combined and worn. Some also suggested that its just a matter of Chopra lacking common sense.

The actress reacted by posting another picture of herself and her mother both wearing knee length dresses in response to all the hateful comments.
Bollywood
Narendra Modi
Indian culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese soap actress Teresa Te stalked by men in New Delhi
2017/05/25 18:03
India-Taipei Association holds special screening of latest blockbuster ‘Dangal’
2017/05/11 12:20
Indian PM Modi's party wins landslide in key state elections
2017/03/12 09:46
Modi surges to power in India's most crucial state election
2017/03/11 20:07
Indian Holi Festival coming to Taipei March 12
2017/03/07 18:32