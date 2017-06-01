Actress Priyanka Chopra faces backlash for showing her legs to Prime Minister Modi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – "Baywatch" actress Priyanka Chopra was flooded with rude comments after posting a picture of herself with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The actress recently visited Berlin to promote her movie "Baywatch."

She met the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi and posted the picture on social media.

However, the post did not get her the positive attention she expected. Instead many Indian Facebook users criticized her for not wearing Indian attire or appropriate dress that would at least cover her legs. Fans blamed her for forgetting her roots and claimed that she was becoming "Westernized."

She was also bashed for sitting cross-legged in front of the prime minister as apparently it is a disrespectful posture.

The users did not stop there, with many advising the actress to cover her legs or wear a sari or an Indian shalwar kameez. The shalwar (pants) and the kameez (body shirt) are two garments which are combined and worn. Some also suggested that its just a matter of Chopra lacking common sense.

The actress reacted by posting another picture of herself and her mother both wearing knee length dresses in response to all the hateful comments.