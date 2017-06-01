Just for kicks: Chinese tourist smashes 10 million-year-old stalagmite

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Chinese tourist in a cave in Guizhou was captured on video Monday deliberately kicking an ancient stalagmite until it broke off, before he casually walked away.

At the height of Dragon Boat Festival, a time when Chinese celebrate 5,000 years of history, a Chinese tourist in Tongren Nine-Dragon Cave in China's Guizhou Province is captured on video kicking an ancient stalagmite (at least twice the age of China) three times until he successfully breaks it off its base.

After achieving his goal of destroying the priceless natural treasure, the tourist then gets his friend's attention and points at his new trophy, before going on his merry way.

Depending on many factors, a stalagmite of the size destroyed by the man could be at least 10,000 years old if not tens of millions of years old, said experts on the scene. Local authorities are investigating the incident.