  1. Home
  2. World

Best photos from the past week in Asia

Review the top news stories and best photos from last week

By  Associated Press
2017/06/01 17:43

A member of the Malaysian Islamic authority performs "Rukyah Hilal Syawal," the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of the holy fasting mo(By Associated Press)

Jets fired rockets at militant positions in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines, as thousands of people fled violence following a siege by gunmen linked to the Islamic State group.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, more than a thousand people packed a mosque courtyard to watch a public caning of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

Members of the police bomb squad in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, investigated the scene after two explosions were detonated by suicide bombers, killing two police officers.

Veterinarians and local villagers came to the aid of a 10-year-old elephant that was stuck in a marshy area with a leg injury at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary east of Gauhati, India.
Best photos
Asia photos
photos
Asia
Philippines
Indonesia
gay rights
gayrights
bombers
Elephant

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wants British soccer star Tim Chow to play at Asia Cup
2017/05/31 14:38
Ugandans value their wildlife, first ever survey shows
2017/05/26 18:23
Editorial: Same-sex marriage is about Taiwan pride
2017/05/25 20:46
Chinese react to Taiwan's gay marriage ruling
2017/05/25 17:29
Duterte considering nationwide martial law
2017/05/25 09:39