Best photos from the past week in Asia

Jets fired rockets at militant positions in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines, as thousands of people fled violence following a siege by gunmen linked to the Islamic State group.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, more than a thousand people packed a mosque courtyard to watch a public caning of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

Members of the police bomb squad in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, investigated the scene after two explosions were detonated by suicide bombers, killing two police officers.

Veterinarians and local villagers came to the aid of a 10-year-old elephant that was stuck in a marshy area with a leg injury at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary east of Gauhati, India.