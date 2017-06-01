Taiwan ranks 40th in Global Peace Index

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan has been ranked 40th in the Global Peace Index 2017, the 6th in Asia Pacific region, while Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world.

Published annually, the 2017 GPI by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) provides a comprehensive analysis on the state of peace. The report ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness, based on a comprehensive data-driven analysis on trends in peace, its economic value and ways to develop peaceful societies.

The Index also found that the global level of peace slightly improved, by 0.28 per cent in score, with a total of 93 countries improved, while 68 countries deteriorated. However, over the last decade it has become significantly less peaceful.

Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, holding the position it has occupied since 2008. It is followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark.

At the other end, Syria remains the least peaceful country in the world, joined by Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen.